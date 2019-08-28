Wife sues Oregon city for using dead man's body for training

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The wife of a deceased man whose body was used for emergency intubation training has filed a lawsuit against an Oregon city.

The Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday that Jai Ginn filed a federal lawsuit Aug. 1 against the city of Bellingham, city fire department employees and the Whatcom County Medical Program Director Marvin Wayne.

Fire department employees performed "tube checks" on the body of Bradley Ginn Sr. at a fire station in July 2018 while his body was waiting to be taken to a funeral home.

The lawsuit claims violations of Jai Ginn's civil rights to due process and tortious interference with a dead body.

Other family members filed three claims seeking damages over $15.5 million from the city. Two of the claims were settled for $150,000.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com