‘Wide and Wavy Out of Salmanaca’ is Ira Joe Fisher latest book

Athanata Arts released Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca: Sort of True Essays, by Ira Joe Fisher, Emmy Award-winning journalist, broadcaster, actor, educator, poet and author.

Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca: Sort of True Essays muses on boyhood and school and travels up and down and across America. Author Ira Joe Fisher notices our world and relays his noticings in prose written with a smile and a wink, an announcement about his new book said.

An Emmy award-winning journalist and longtime Ridgefielder, Fisher has had an extensive media career, including appearing regularly on the CBS Early Show. A lifelong radio and television broadcaster, Fisher is also an actor. He performed on the New York stage in the long-running hit musical, The Fantasticks, and in the films California Girls and Try to Remember: The Fantasticks. He is also a poet — author of the collections Some Holy Weight in the Village Air, Songs From an Earlier Century, The Creek at the End of the Lawns and now his first book of prose, Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca.

Academy Award-winning actor, Christopher Plummer, said this of Fisher’s new book: “Utterly charming — warm, witty and touching — from the pen of a literary stylist first-class, whose infectious passion for the dying art of word-play takes us on a trip through nostalgia that even Proust might envy.”

Additional accolades for Wide and Wavy have come from Morton Dean, Emmy-award winning network journalist and author, director and producer of American Medevac, the Documentary: “An extraordinary blend of wisdom and wit that teaches and teases. After reading his masterpiece, you’ll know yourself and the world around you better than ever. Bravo, Ira Joe Fisher!”

The book is available for purchase online through Fisher’s local independent bookstore, Books On The Common, at Amazon, and at Barnes and Noble. Reviews and links to purchase are also available at Reedsy.

A prolific writer and poet, Fisher has been published extensively in magazines and literary journals, and has published several books of poetry.

He has a master of fine arts degree in poetry from New England College and has taught poetry, communications and broadcast history at New England College. He lectures and teaches at the University of Connecticut, Stamford, Western Connecticut State University and Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

For more information or to purchase Fisher’s books, visit www.irajoefisher.com.