Who’s Ridgefield’s highest-paid employee?

Ridgefield schools Superintendent Dr. William Collins

Highest paid employee in town Salary: $247,963

Ridgefield schools Superintendent Dr. William Collins

Highest paid employee in town Salary: $247,963

Education still pays better than police work.

The highest-paid employee working for the town — the police chief, not the first selectman — would have the 23rd highest salary in the school system, according to lists of the top salaries for the recently completed 2019 fiscal year.

The top 25 school salaries range from $247,963 paid to the superintendent to $133,592 for the system’s highest paid teacher. The top salaries paid to employees in town departments range from the police chief’s $146,500 to a police lieutenant making $101,830. The first selectman, at $135,041 a year, is the fourth highest-paid employee among non-school town workers.

But the town doesn’t appear to be suffering in terms of hiring.

“We have successfully filled positions across the board with qualified candidates,” said town personnel director Laurie Fernandez. “...When we have openings, we have qualified applicants, so I think we are doing well, as the reputation of working for the town is a good one.”

Schools

Here are the top 25 salaries paid by the school district during the recently completed 2018-19 fiscal year:

Superintendent of schools, $247,963;

Assistant superintendent, $202,000;

High school principal, $192,796;

Director of personnel, $189,363;

Assistant superintendent, $187,000;

Middle school principal, $180,404

Middle school principal, $180,404;

Director of technology, $176,044;

Elementary principal, $174,797;

High school assistant principal, $172,894;

Elementary principal, $172,797;

Elementary principal, $172,797;

Elementary principal, $172,797;

Elementary principal, $172,797;

Elementary principal, $172,797;

Athletics director, $170,894;

High school assistant principal, $170,894;

Assistant director of special education, $156,379;

Middle school assistant principal, $154,407;

Middle school assistant principal, $154,379;

High school assistant principal, $153,093;

High school assistant principal, $153,093;

Middle school assistant principal, $139,550;

Teacher, $133,592.

Town

Here are the town’s top 25 salaries, by position, during the 2018-19 year.:

Police chief, $146,500;

Finance director, $145,767;

Police major, $137,897;

First selectmen, $135,041;

Public services director, $133,906;

Parks and recreation director, $128,500;

Assessor, $125,526;

Police captain, $123,135;

Police captain, $123,135;

Fire chief, $118,004;

Maintenance mechanic supervisor, $115,006;

Human resources director, $113,021;

Police captain, $110,937;

Golf course superintendent, $110,780;

Assistant director of parks, $110,446;

Assistant fire chief, $110,000;

Health director, $108,083;

Police lieutenant, $106,293;

Police lieutenant, $106,293;

Police lieutenant, $106,293;

Police lieutenant, $106,293;

Golf director, $103,590;

Social services director, $102,609;

Information technology director, $102,000;

Police lieutenant, $101,830.