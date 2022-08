BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for four southeastern Michigan counties following a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory for several communities.

Whitmer issued the emergency declaration Sunday for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Her order activates the state’s emergency operations center and makes state resources available for recovery efforts in the designated area.