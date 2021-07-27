Whitmer: Use $100M in rescue funds for affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed spending $100 million in federal COVID-19 rescue funds to expand access to affordable housing.
The aid would go to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which helps finance development projects geared toward low-income residents. The funding would leverage an additional $380 million in private spending, the Democratic governor said, saying it has the potential to assist 6,000 families and develop or rehabilitate 2,000 rental units.