White House adviser compares China trade talks to Cold War

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters outside the White House, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Washington. White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters outside the White House, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is comparing trade talks with China to the U.S. standoff with Russia during the Cold War.

In other words, negotiations could continue for a long time.

U.S. and Chinese officials have agreed to hold their next round of talks in Washington next month. Kudlow discounted the notion Friday that next year's election increases the urgency for President Donald Trump to conclude the trade war.

He said that stakes are so high that the U.S. has to get it right, "and if that takes a decade, so be it."

Kudlow's comments are in keeping with the administration's position that it's not in a hurry to reach an agreement and that China is the one suffering from the dispute.