Whip Salon named one of Connecticut’s Top Workplaces

Whip Salon has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Creating a culture for individuals to flourish in an environment based on teamwork, mutual respect and passion for the beauty industry is at the foundation of our salon company,” said Amy Pal, Founder of Whip Salon. “Winning Top Workplaces in Connecticut is an incredible honor because it’s not something you can buy. It’s an achievement we've earned and a distinction that will give our organization a competitive advantage both in attracting clients and employees alike.”

Whip Salon is a full service beauty salon with three locations in Connecticut including Ridgefield, Westport and Newtown and employees over 60 people. Whip Salon is currently in the process of franchising and has plans to grow regionally in 2020.

For more information, visit www.whipsalon.com