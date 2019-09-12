Whip Salon earns national recognition

Amy Pal, founder of Whip Salon.

Whip Salon has been selected as an honoree in three categories for marketing excellence in Salon Today’s Annual Marketing Program (STAMP) Awards.

STAMP is a national salon industry competition that puts the spotlight on fabulous marketing; ideas that have been tried in the salon environment and proven successful. Hundreds of salons enter from around the United States and Canada.

There are 20 categories, and Whip Salon is the only salon in Connecticut to be honored and the only salon to be selected across three categories.

“I’m thrilled and humbled that Whip Salon is being recognized for marketing excellence by one of the industry’s most respected organizations,” said Amy Pal, founder of Whip Salon. “Seeing the quality of our marketing programs measure up to the exceptional standards of our talented stylists and hospitality staff and in the company of top salons that I admire is an incredible honor for all of us.”