https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Where-to-vote-in-Ridgefield-14550761.php
Where to vote in Ridgefield
Ridgefield has four polling stations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 5.
No election material is allowed inside the polling places. All campaigning must be done 75 feet from the polls.
For more information, call the registrars of voters at 203-431-2771 or 203-431-2772.
They are as follows:
District One:
East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road
District Two:
Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Road
District Three:
Yanity Gym, 60 Prospect Street
District Four:
Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Road
