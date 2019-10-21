Image 1 of / 1

Ridgefield has four polling stations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 5.

No election material is allowed inside the polling places. All campaigning must be done 75 feet from the polls.

For more information, call the registrars of voters at 203-431-2771 or 203-431-2772.

They are as follows:

District One:

East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road

District Two:

Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Road

District Three:

Yanity Gym, 60 Prospect Street

District Four:

Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Road