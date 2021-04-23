Skip to main content
Where to go in Danbury area on Independent Bookstore Day

Alyssa Seidman
Books on the Common is at 404 Main St. in Ridgefield.
In recognition of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, here are three local stores in the Danbury area.

The one-day celebration gives independent bookstores nationwide a chance to celebrate their uniqueness through a series of special events and exclusive promotions during the last Saturday in April, according to IBD’s website. In the past, participating stores have held author talks, live music acts and in-person readings, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are adjusting their approach.

For more information about Independent Bookstore Day, visit www.indiebound.org .

 

Byrd's Books
Bethel
Byrd's Books is at 178 Greenwood Ave. in Bethel.

At Byrd’s Books (178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel), owner Alice Hutchinson and her son Stephen look forward to celebrating Independent Bookstore Day every year. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Hutchinsons are “determined to celebrate books, even though these times are challenging,” Alice Hutchinson said.

Throughout the day, the bookstore will safely host several guest readers for story times, invite guest authors to sign their books and share favorites from Byrd’s shelves and hold activities outside if the weather is nice. The store will also have exclusive books and other literary items for sale, which patrons can only get that day.

This year’s schedule is packed with activities for the entire family and includes a kick-off of Byrd’s annual Summer Bookmark Contest, which runs throughout the month of May.

The bookstore carries new titles with a special focus on Connecticut authors, poets, publishers and illustrators. As a member of the American Booksellers Association and its division, Indiebound, Byrd’s participates in the larger community of bookselling to promote the vibrant network of independent bookstores nationwide.

In the stacks, patrons can find bestsellers, children's books, as well as poetry, mystery, science and nature and classic works. The store also sells greeting cards, gifts, puzzles and a large selection of discounted titles.

Books on the Common
Ridgefield
Books on the Common is an independent bookstore in Ridgefield.

Books on the Common (404 Main St., Ridgefield) has served the community since 1984. With more than 18,000 titles in stock, the independent bookstore carries books on all subjects for adults and children as well as a large selection of stationery, unique greeting cards and gift items.

Owner Ellen Burns said that while the store is “taking a pass” on Independent Bookstore Day this year, she encouraged readers to stop in on May 1, during the town’s annual Spring Stroll event.

Since the store is operating with a limited staff, she said, they opted to focus on an activity solely for Spring Stroll.

“We're doing a ‘Blind Date with a Book’ (promotion) — anyone who spends $25 or more will be able to choose a wrapped book,” Burns said. “We've done this in the past and customers love it.”

Relay Bookhouse
Bethel

As Bethel’s oldest independent bookstore, Relay Bookhouse (102 Greenwood Ave., Bethel) has served generations of readers. Voted one of the 50 Best Indie Bookstores in America by the Huffington Post, it specializes in new, used, out-of-print and rare titles, first editions, collectibles, fine bindings, specialty books, gifts and more.