Where to go in Danbury area on Independent Bookstore Day

Byrd's Books

Bethel

At Byrd’s Books (178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel), owner Alice Hutchinson and her son Stephen look forward to celebrating Independent Bookstore Day every year. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Hutchinsons are “determined to celebrate books, even though these times are challenging,” Alice Hutchinson said.

Throughout the day, the bookstore will safely host several guest readers for story times, invite guest authors to sign their books and share favorites from Byrd’s shelves and hold activities outside if the weather is nice. The store will also have exclusive books and other literary items for sale, which patrons can only get that day.

This year’s schedule is packed with activities for the entire family and includes a kick-off of Byrd’s annual Summer Bookmark Contest, which runs throughout the month of May.

The bookstore carries new titles with a special focus on Connecticut authors, poets, publishers and illustrators. As a member of the American Booksellers Association and its division, Indiebound, Byrd’s participates in the larger community of bookselling to promote the vibrant network of independent bookstores nationwide.

In the stacks, patrons can find bestsellers, children's books, as well as poetry, mystery, science and nature and classic works. The store also sells greeting cards, gifts, puzzles and a large selection of discounted titles.