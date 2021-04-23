Where to go in Danbury area on Independent Bookstore Day

3
In recognition of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, here are three local stores in the Danbury area.
The one-day celebration gives independent bookstores nationwide a chance to celebrate their uniqueness through a series of special events and exclusive promotions during the last Saturday in April, according to IBD’s website. In the past, participating stores have held author talks, live music acts and in-person readings, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are adjusting their approach.