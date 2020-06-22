When it comes to skin protection, know your ABCDEs

One of the trickier aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is that it caused delays to regular wellness screenings and medical appointments with physicians — which, fortunately, are back in action. It also usurped the 46th annual RVNAhealth Wellness Fair, which offers a wealth of free screenings and medical experts each year. Not content with cancellation, we are pleased to introduce the RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair — an online compilation of head to toe wellness and self-screening information from leading expert organizations.

One wellness screening of note is the skin cancer screening, especially pertinent if you have a new or changing mole or skin lesion — and particularly timely as we welcome summer’s warmth and anticipate more time outdoors. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that 1 in 5 people will develop skin cancer, 9,500 people diagnosed daily in the U.S, so this information is relevant to all.

RVNAhealth’s Virtual Wellness Fair includes the AAD’s skin cancer self-examination tools. In addition, be sure to check out the “ABCDEs of Melanoma” information and learn more about potential warning signs: Asymmetry in a mole, Borders that are irregular, Color that varies within, Diameter greater than 6mm, and Evolving shape, color or size.

In addition to regularly checking your skin for any changes, the AAD reminds us to always practice sun safety. This includes seeking shade, wearing hats, sunglasses, covering skin, and using a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ water-resistant sunscreen.

For more information on skin protection and screenings, plus other valuable resources, visit rvnahealth.org.

