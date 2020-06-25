Wheelchair ramp earns Nazworth Eagle Scout honors

American Legion Post Commander George Besse, Eagle Scout Stephen Nazworth and scoutmasters Bryan Nazworth and Brian Stumph by the new ramp at Legion Hall on North Salem Road.

When Scout Stephen Nazworth of Troop 431 was trying to think of a worthy Eagle Scout project, he consulted with First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who suggested building a handicap ramp at the American Legion building. The building, originally constructed in 1761 as a two-room schoolhouse, was never fully accessible.

Stephen accepted took on the challenging project, organizing all necessary details for the ramp — laying out the plans, putting together a materials list, filing for building permits and getting work crews. Working a few weekends with the help of fellow scouts from Troop 431 and Assistant Scout Leaders Brian Stumph and Bryan Nazworth, the completed ramp was approved by the building inspector.

“This was a much-needed addition to our building and will benefit our veterans and others as well,” American Legion Commander George Besse said

All the Legionnaires thanked Stephen for his diligent work on behalf of the veterans.

Stephen said he felt “very privileged to be able to give back to the Veterans who have done so much for us.