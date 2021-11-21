WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling

Richard Drew/AP

LONDON (AP) — WhatsApp is adding more details to its privacy policy and flagging that information for European users, after Irish regulators slapped the chat service with a record fine for breaching strict EU data privacy rules.

Starting Monday, WhatsApp's privacy policy will be reorganized to provide more information on the data it collects and how it's used. The company said it's also explaining in more detail how it protects data shared across borders for its global service and the legal foundations for processing the data.