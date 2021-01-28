'Whatever it takes': Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield creates Club Hub to help families

4
RIDGEFIELD — With the pandemic still raging and families prepared to deal with the continuous transitions between in-person, hybrid, and full-distance learning, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield teamed up with the schools to create a new offering.
Club Hub gives students a place to complete their virtual learning during the school day under the supervision of the Boys & Girls Club’s youth development professionals and support staff. The club leadership decided to launch it after seeing a need to support families through the changing learning models.