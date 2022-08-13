What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 12:53 p.m.
A prototype trash can called Salt and Pepper is seen near the Embarcadero in San Francisco on July 26, 2022. The pricey, boxy bin is one of three custom-made trash cans the city is testing this summer as part of its yearslong search for another tool to fight its battle against dirty streets.
A woman walks past a Renaissance trash can that has been used for nearly 20 years in San Francisco, on July 26, 2022. As a replacement for the Renaissance trash can, city officials have deployed custom-made trash cans that took more than 3 years to design and produce, including one prototype that cost taxpayers more than $20,000.
A prototype trash can called Soft Square is seen on Broadway Street in the North Beach area of San Francisco on July 26, 2022.
5 of8 A prototype trash can called Salt and Pepper is seen near the Embarcadero and Ferry Building in San Francisco on July 26, 2022. What takes years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. The pricey, boxy bin is one of three custom-made trash cans the city is testing this summer as part of its yearslong search for another tool to fight its battle against dirty streets. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A sticker asking for feedback is seen on the top of a prototype Soft Square trash can in the North Beach area of San Francisco on July 26, 2022. What takes years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. The pricey, boxy bin is one of three custom-made trash cans the city is testing this summer as part of its yearslong search for another tool to fight its battle against dirty streets. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco.
That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco's streets this summer in the city's long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, along with piles of used clothes, shoes, furniture and other items strewn about on sometimes-impassable sidewalks.
Written By
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ