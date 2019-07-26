What’s new in Ridgefield? Here’s a list of business that opened this month

The Pharm Stand in Armonk, N.Y. The store's owner, Chris Singleton, will be opening a Ridgefield CBD shop this summer. The Pharm Stand in Armonk, N.Y. The store's owner, Chris Singleton, will be opening a Ridgefield CBD shop this summer. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close What’s new in Ridgefield? Here’s a list of business that opened this month 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

Been out of town this summer? Have no fear, The Press is preparing lists to help catch you up on everything that’s been happening in Ridgefield over the past several weeks.

Today, we start with Ridgefield’s commercial real estate market which was busy in the first half of the year after suffering a rough end to 2018.

Here’s a list of businesses that have opened in town this spring and that are expected to open in the second part of the year:

Tablao

What we know: Tablao Wine Bar and Restaurant, which has a location in South Norwalk that opened in 2016, is a tapas bar that offers Mediterranean-inspired food owned by Juan ‘Vinny’ Gonzalez, Galo Aleman, and Jose-Luis Contreras.

When did it open? May 2019.

Where did it open? 426 Main Street (former Fifty Coins location).

More information: tablaowinebar.com; 203-244-5320

Tequila Escape

What we know: Latin Fusion Restaurant with a focus on organic ingredients. Owners are Paul Nicovic, Steve Kakavelis, Angel Pena-Fernandez, and Alfredo Aguilar.

When did it open? May 2019.

Where did it open? 439 Main Street (former 439 Kitchen and Bar location across from Steve’s Bagels).

More information: tequilaescape.com; (203) 438-2500; contact@tequilaescape.com

Fit Club

What we know: Owners Jenny Conciatore and Mike Subach have completely redesigned the interior with a focus on offering more to members including: classes (43 and counting), a free body assessment with a trainer, and newly-built saunas.

When did it open? May 2019.

Where did it open? 66 Grove Street (former location of The Gym)

More information: 475-215-5068

Posa

What we know: The new restaurant’s website promises to bring “Italy one step closer” to Ridgefield diners. Posa’s owners are from Positano and the restaurant features “nice wine with solid and authentic Neapolitan dishes in a relaxed ambiance right here in Ridgefield.”

When did it open? May 2019.

Where did it open? 90 Danbury Road (former Luna Rosa location behind Starbucks).

More information: https://posaridgefield.com/; 203-894-5355; info@posaridgefield.com

Ridgefield Pride Arts Center

What we know: RPAC, the brainchild of graphic artists Greg Mursko and Dee Dee Colabella, offers continuing education, private and semi-private work spaces, and studio space for artist’s to display and hang their work.

When did it open? Opened on July 13.

Where did it open? 424R Main Street (above 850 Degrees).

More information: https://ridgefieldprideartcenter.com/; 475-215-5740.

Sammy and Nat

What we know: Sammy and Nat, a Rye, N.Y.-based infant and children’s boutique, has opened its second retail store in Ridgefield.

When did it open? July 2019.

Where did it open? 414 Main Street (former Purple Frog location).

More information: www.sammyandnat.com; (203) 894-5451.

What’s coming?

Organika Kitchen

What we know: Per the business’ website: Organika Kitchen, an all organic and vegan restaurant and juicery located in Southport and New Canaan, Connecticut strives to offer juices, meals, and snacks that are pure and entirely nutritious.

When will it open? Summer 2019.

Where will it open? 424 Main Street (former Johnny Gelato location).

More information: organikact.com

Zoe & Co.

What we know: Andie Schoellkopf, owner of Sugarbeads located at 113 Danbury Road, is moving her jewelry gift shop to 393 Main Street at summer’s end and rebranding it as Zoe & Co.

When will it open? Set to open at the end of summer.

Where will it open? 393 Main Street (one of half of the former Cheers Ridgefield location).

More information: sugarbeads.com; 203-431-6655.

Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen and Bar

What we know: Seasoned restauranteur Junio Filgueira announced plans in February to open up a new pizzeria in Ridgefield. It will also have a pizza food truck that can be brought out to serve pies and slices at events in town. Brick House is the sister restaurant of Tivoli Pizza & Trattoria established in Danbury in 2009.

When will it open? Late August or early September.

Where will it open? 632 Danbury Road (former Subway location).

More information: https://www.facebook.com/tivoli2009/

The Pharm Stand

What we know: Chris Singleton plans to open a shop specializing in cannabidiol (CBD) products. It would be his second CBD shop. The Pharm Stand’s first location was opened in Armonk, N.Y. earlier this year.

When will it open? Late August or early September.

Where will it open? 470 Main Street (the former Rockwell Art and Framing location on Main Street).

More information: thepharmstandco.com; (914) 219-4360.

Ridgefield Pride Art Gallery

What we know: Ridgefield Pride Art Gallery is the sister business of Ridgefield Pride Arts Center (listed above). It will provide gallery space for resident artists to sell their work.

When will it open? Fall 2019.

Where will it open? 414 Main Street (former William Raveis storefront).

More information: https://ridgefieldprideartcenter.com; https://ridgefieldprideartcenter.com/rpac-gallery; (203) 273-7455.