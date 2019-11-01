https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/What-roads-are-closed-in-Ridgefield-14776889.php
Which roads are closed in Ridgefield?
Photo: Facebook Photo
Ridgefield is still recovering from Thursday night’s wind storm that knocked down trees and wires around town.
Below are a list of roads that are closed, with downed wires involved. The list was posted by Ridgefield’s Office of Emergency Management at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. It will be updated throughout the day.
Here are a list of roads impacted:
Spring Valley Road
Two Pence Road
Clearview Terrace
Oscaleta Road
Pumping Station Road
Florida Hill Road
Nod Road
Ridgebury Road
Old Stagecoach Road
Bennett Farm Road
Peaceable Street
Neds Mountain Road
Haviland Road
Harvey Road
Great Pond Road
Norrans Rodge Road
Laurel Hill Road
Saunders Lane
Flat Rock Road
Deer Hill Drive, Great Hill Road and Laurel Lane also have downed trees although no wires are reported down.
View Comments