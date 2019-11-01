Which roads are closed in Ridgefield?

Ridgefield is still recovering from Thursday night’s wind storm that knocked down trees and wires around town.

Below are a list of roads that are closed, with downed wires involved. The list was posted by Ridgefield’s Office of Emergency Management at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. It will be updated throughout the day.

Here are a list of roads impacted:

Spring Valley Road

Two Pence Road

Clearview Terrace

Oscaleta Road

Pumping Station Road

Florida Hill Road

Nod Road

Ridgebury Road

Old Stagecoach Road

Bennett Farm Road

Peaceable Street

Neds Mountain Road

Haviland Road

Harvey Road

Great Pond Road

Norrans Rodge Road

Laurel Hill Road

Saunders Lane

Flat Rock Road

Deer Hill Drive, Great Hill Road and Laurel Lane also have downed trees although no wires are reported down.