Westport Country Playhouse receives grant for ‘Mlima’s Tale’ programming

Michael Barker is the managing director of the Westport Country Playhouse. Michael Barker is the managing director of the Westport Country Playhouse. Photo: Ed Smith / Contributed Photo Photo: Ed Smith / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport Country Playhouse receives grant for ‘Mlima’s Tale’ programming 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Westport Country Playhouse was awarded a $20,600 grant for education and community engagement programs surrounding their October production of “Mlima’s Tale” from Connecticut Humanities.

Connecticut Humanities is a non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities that provides opportunities to explore the history, literature and culture.

“Mlima’s Tale” is a play about a Kenyan elephant who is being hunted for the ivory in his tusks. The play explores the greed and corruption of the ivory trade. The play will run Oct. 1-19.

“This grant from Connecticut Humanities will allow the Playhouse to fully engage our community with activities surrounding ‘Mlima’s Tale,’” Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director said. “Connecticut Humanities’ help allows us to offer numerous opportunities to convene and explore important topics the play addresses, including the international ivory trade, animal conservation and humanity’s impact on the environment.”

Barker added, “The support of Connecticut Humanities over the past several years has allowed the Playhouse to strengthen our programming and serve as a forum for lifelong learning and a welcoming place for all.”

“Mlima’s Tale” was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and the production will be directed by Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos. The series of community engagement events to examine the play will include symposia, panel discussions, a film screening and a talkback with artists involved. The dates of these programs will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Westport Country Playhouse and the programs for “Mlima’s Tale,” visit westportplayhouse.org.