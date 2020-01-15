Western Washington hit with more snow, power outages

Ray Polhemus, 74, tries to open the frozen-shut driver's side door of his Toyota in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Polhemus said he was eager to finish the cleaning the vehicle so he could go skiing for the day at North Mountain Resort, with a temperature indicated 49 degrees Fahrenheit (9.4 C) then. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less Ray Polhemus, 74, tries to open the frozen-shut driver's side door of his Toyota in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Polhemus said he was eager to finish the cleaning the vehicle so he could go skiing ... more Photo: Dan Pelle, AP Photo: Dan Pelle, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Western Washington hit with more snow, power outages 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Another winter storm brought more snow to Western Washington through Wednesday morning, dropping more than a foot of snow on parts of the Olympic Peninusla.

The Seattle metro area didn't see much new snow but many schools, including those in Seattle, remain delayed or closed because of lingering snow and ice.

Reports from Port Angeles ranged up to 20 inches of snow.

Scattered power outages were reported, with more than 10,000 people were without power early Wednesday morning, including about 6,200 customers with Puget Sound Energy and 3,600 with Snohomish Public Utility District.

Winter weather advisories were also in effect for parts of western Oregon through Wednesday evening, with many schools delayed because of concerns about icy roads.