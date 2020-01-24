West Virginia man fatally hit by freight train in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities confirmed a West Virginia man died after being struck by a freight train in Maryland.

The CSX train struck Randolph Garth, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. near the Germantown MARC rail station, Montgomery County authorities told news outlets. Garth suffered a “traumatic injury” when he was struck, county fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer added. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Garth was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit, Montgomery police said in a statement Thursday.

CSX officials confirmed in an email to The Washington Post that the victim was not a CSX employee.