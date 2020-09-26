West Peoria tavern undergoes big changes to stay same

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Even with the rarity of new ownership, Mike’s Tavern will sell tradition as much as drinks.

The timeworn saloon is one of the oldest in the Peoria area, brimming with the same casual atmosphere (and, maybe, some of the same dust) since its inception nine decades ago. Over its first 82 years, Mike’s was owned by only two families, a streak that ended this month. That’s why, amid a current flurry of sawing and hammering during a temporary shut-down, a lot of hard work is going into updates mostly aiming to maintain the same ol’, same ol’.

“It’s like a Chevy Chevette, getting a new oil change, ready for another 20,000 miles,” one of the new co-owners, Bob Bullock tells the Journal Star.

Adds the other one, Mark Donahue, “It just needs some TLC. We’re going to keep as many traditions as possible. Why change it?”

That’s why the place will still be marked by the familiar block-letter sign screaming, “MIKE’S TAVERN.” Aside from a few modern upgrades, Bullock, Donahue and their helpers are focused on getting the guts of building (plumbing, wiring and tap systems) up to snuff so the place can continue as a community touch point.

“We’re just cleaning it up to give it back to West Peoria,” Bullock says.

About 1930, a barber turned the garage into a barbershop with a tin ceiling dotted with tonsorial brushes. When Prohibition ended, the proprietor turned it into a neighborhood tap. In 1938, Mike Jakoby bought the place and put his name outside. It stayed the same eight years later, when Mike Jakoby, Jr. took over.

Under his stewardship, the place gained its reputation for being men-only. Ladies originally had been admitted, until the night two guys got into a fistfight over a woman. Jakoby painted the front window with a large, yellow sign warning: STAG BAR. Patrons would push a buzzer to request admittance, which was allowed only after the barkeep peeked outside to check for gender.

In 1976, the operation was bought by Tony Ward, a salesman looking for a new opportunity. One night the next year, a group of Bradley University sorority sisters barged in and ordered a round. They expected a fight but got only beers.

The next day, Ward — perhaps resistant less to gender equity but simply change in general — removed the door from the lone restroom. Women were welcome but would have to leave modesty behind.

But Ward — cantankerous outside but soft on the inside, prone to feeding homeless people who’d stop by and find odd jobs for regulars down on their luck — quickly gave in. He put the door back on the bathroom, scraped off the painted STAG sign and admitted women forevermore. The buzzer no longer works, but there’s still just one restroom.

Meantime, Ward maintained the operation pretty much as status quo. The phone number remained private, mostly so wives could not call to check up on their husbands. Transactions stayed cash only, though bar tabs weren’t unheard-of for regulars. Ward grudgingly allowed just two tiny box TVs. After all, you could watch TV at home, but you came to Mike’s to banter.

And to stand up.

Sure, there were a handful of stools, but they were rickety and undependable. You could take a seat in one of several grade-school desks, but those were saved mostly for old-timers who needed a rest.

Ward sold no-frills lunches, mostly sandwiches. His other trademark foodstuff: the Friday hors d’oeuvre spread, consisting solely of a small tub of French onion dip surrounded by generic potato chips, served inside a cardboard beer box.

When Ward died at age 62 in 2011, Mike’s went into the hands of his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Roy Geltz. They spruced up the place a bit, but things remained largely the same.

As years tumbled forward, they struggled to balance their day jobs with the demands of a bar. When the pandemic hit and Mike’s had to shutter, they decided to consider selling the saloon. After putting out feelers, they heard from Donahue, 45, whose in-laws lived nearby and knew Ward.

“A lot of memories here,” says father-in-law Mike Powers, 77, who stopped by to view the rehab this week.

Donahue, who has been working at a home-improvement store but has experience in running bars and restaurants, sought a partner. He contacted Bullock, 48, who owns Theo’s Ice Cream, near Donahue’s home in Central Peoria. With other parties showing interest in buying Mike’s, they quickly put in an offer.

“You don’t turn down a chance to own Mike’s,” Donahue says.

Shannon Geltz says their offer was gladly accepted, especially as they showed an interest in maintaining tradition.

“Mike’s is all about the people who love and support it, the sense of family and community it has there,” she says. “And I think Mike’s will continue to have a long history. I know the new owners really care about the bar and only want to improve and add to what it’s always been.”

West Peoria Mayor Jim Dillon, known to pop into Mike’s a time or two over the years, is glad the community will retain the longtime social cornerstone.

“There’s a lot of history there,” he says. “I think it’s neat that the new owners want to keep it alive. Mike Jakoby and Tony Ward would appreciate that.”

Bullock and Donahue have been clearing out clutter (yellowed papers, faded koozies, one old shoe) and cleaning things up. The tin ceiling and other familiar decor will remain. But the next phase will add a patio door and shorten an interior wall, moves that will boost space and light in the cramped, dim pub. In back, a small kitchen will offer burgers and other short-order fare.

As the new owners prepare for reopening Oct. 15, they aren’t sure what to do about one tradition: drink tokens. Regulars buy house rounds all the time, with tokens used a markers, often more than usable in one visit. At home, many long-time customers have jars stuffed with tokens, of which Donahue fears a deluge.

“We’ve got to figure out what to do about those,” Donahue says with a laugh. “Otherwise, we’ll be bankrupt in three months.”