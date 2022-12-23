Ridgefield purchases land on West Mountain Road as open space: 'Great asset for the community'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — The town now has more open space to call its own. Residents have unanimously authorized the purchase of 17.84 acres of property on West Mountain Road, to be used as open space.
"This is an absolutely incredible piece of property that we don't often get an opportunity to weigh in on and purchase," First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. "Normally, we're the recipients of open space that may have a lot of wetlands or a lot of hills and rocks but this is absolutely gorgeous property. It's a great asset for the community now and forever."