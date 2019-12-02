A holiday orament from Lisa Defeo The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair on Saturday 23, November 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. A holiday orament from Lisa Defeo The Ridgefield Womanâ€™s Club Craft Fair on Saturday 23, November 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Amber Lynch and Taylor Lanxon, above, of Crafts 4 a Cause, donated 100 percent of proceeds of their products to cancer research at The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair on Saturday. The event, which took place at East Ridge Middle School, will donate profits from the event to local service organizations and awards four college scholarships annually to Ridgefield High graduates. At right, An ornament from Lisa Defeo was one of many holiday crafts.