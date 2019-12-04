  • A large crowd showed up for the annual Holiday tree-lighting on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Ridgefield Conn. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media / Ridgefield Press

    Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual tree-lighting ceremony took place in front of town hall marked the beginning of Ridgefield’s holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 29. The event featured a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and was emceed by Ira Joe Fisher. In total, Ridgefield’s downtown boasts more than 17,000 holiday lights.