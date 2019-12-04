https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Were-you-seen-at-Ridgefield-s-tree-lighting-14879432.php
Were you seen at Ridgefield’s tree lighting ceremony?
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual tree-lighting ceremony took place in front of town hall marked the beginning of Ridgefield’s holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 29. The event featured a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and was emceed by Ira Joe Fisher. In total, Ridgefield’s downtown boasts more than 17,000 holiday lights.
