Weir Farm is celebrated on new quarters

The "tails" side of the Weir Farm quarter has an image of an artist painting at the Weir Farm in Ridgefield and Wilton. George Washginton is on the "heads" side.

The Weir Farm National Historic Site quarters are now available. They are part of the U.S. Mint’s “America The Beautiful” series of quarters.

“Yes, the Weir Farm quarter is in circulation now,” said Carol Johnson of Fairfield County Bank. “Anyone wishing to buy a roll of quarters can do so at any Fairfield County Bank office. The minimum purchase is one roll ($10).

“We are the only bank in Connecticut that has the quarters,” she added.

The coin has the familiar head of George Washington on the front “heads” side, and scene from Weir Farm National Historic Site, on the Wilton-Ridgefield line, on the “tails” side of the coin.

The U.S. Mint offers the following description: “This reverse (tails) design portrays an artist, wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment.”

Inscriptions on the coin include “Weir Farm” and “A National Park for Art” as well as “Connecticut,” “2020” and “E Pluribus Unum.”

On their “obverse” or “heads” side the Weir Farm quarters, like all of the America the Beautiful quarters, feature a restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan as well as the inscriptions “Quarter Dollar,” “United States of America,” “Liberty,” and “In God We Trust.”

The U.S. Mint began selling the quarters to collectors in May.