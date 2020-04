Weichert Realtors welcomes new members

Weichert Realtors affiliated offices in the Ridgefield area recently added new members to their team at Weichert, Realtors, Madison and Post.

Weichert Realtors affiliated offices in the Ridgefield area recently added Emily Reo, Christopher Waters and Joe Savastano to their team at Weichert, Realtors, Madison and Post, located at 388 Main Street in Ridgefield.

For more information, contact Nicholas Germak at 203-431-1400 or ngermak@madisonandpost.com.