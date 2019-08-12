Weekend station closures planned for T repairs

BOSTON (AP) — State transportation officials are proposing weekend closures of key portions of subway lines in the fall as part of an effort to speed up desperately needed repairs to the aging Boston-area transit system.

The plan, to be discussed Monday by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's control board, would mean disruptions in weekend travel for riders on the Red, Orange and Green Lines.

The proposal includes closing eight Orange Line stations during six weekends in October and November, followed by several weekends of closures on the Red Line, including South Station.

Shuttle buses will replace trains during those periods.

MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak tells The Boston Globe that while no one likes inconveniences, the aggressive plan will be worth it in the end.

The work includes replacing track on the Red and Orange lines.