Week after July 4 parade shooting, a moment of silence July 11, 2022 Updated: July 11, 2022 2:56 p.m.
1 of14 Local residents stand for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. at a memorial Monday, July 11, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill., to the seven people who lost their lives during the town's Fourth if July parade. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired.
More than 100 people gathered and hugged each other in a downtown plaza for a tribute that began at 10:14 a.m. and lasted longer than the planned two minutes. Churches in the community along Lake Michigan north of Chicago tolled their bells seven times.