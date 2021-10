FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians can now tap into the state's COVID-19 website to help them search for health care facilities that provide monoclonal antibody treatment.

Supplies of the therapy are limited because of high demand nationally, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said Thursday. For people infected with COVID-19, the treatment can help give their immune system a boost, helping reduce the likelihood of hospitalization, he said.