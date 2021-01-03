Webinar: Ridgefield Historical Society hosting

Ridgefield Historical Society / Contributed photo

The story of how women of color fought for the right to vote will be the focus of a Zoom webinar presented by the Connecticut Historical Society and hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society Jan. 10, from 3-4 p.m.

“The Work Must Be Done: Women of Color & the Right to Vote” will center on new research about Connecticut’s women of color who worked for women’s suffrage. It will be presented by Brittney Yancy, assistant professor of humanities at Goodwin University, and Karen Li Miller, research historian from the Connecticut Historical Society.