Weaned on Hollywood endings, Americans now face a messy one TED ANTHONY, AP National Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 3:47 a.m.
There will come a day — maybe even a day in the next few months — when Americans wake up, emerge from their homes, cast away their masks and resume their lives. On that day, the Great Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020-21 will be over.
Ridiculous, right? A consummation devoutly to be wished, but highly unlikely.