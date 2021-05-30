'We need to open our eyes' to racial inequities, Ridgefield group says

RIDGEFIELD — As the sun set on Ballard Park, the melody of “Amazing Grace” permeated a tangible silence. Approximately 45 people followed Ridgefield Chorale Artistic Director Daniela Sikora as she sang the familiar hymn, which was part of a twilight vigil last week marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
The evening was organized by Ridgefield Allies, a community organization founded last spring following the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey and others at the hands of police. At the vigil, board members recited the names of more than 20 people who died in the same manner.