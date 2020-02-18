Waterbury man charged for disturbance at Ridgefield ice rink

Ridgefield police arrested a Waterbury man following a “disturbance” at the Winter Garden Ice Arena, authorities said.

David Almonte was charged with breach of peace Feb. 8.

Officers were called to the Prospect Ridge ice rink around 9:45 p.m., after the “disturbance” had ended, police said.

An investigation revealed Almonte would be charged with breach of peace, police said. The 33-year-old was issued a summons at the scene and released on a written promise to appear.

Almonte is due to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Feb. 25.