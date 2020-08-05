Water stations will open Wednesday afternoon

Drinkable water will be available at water stations to be set up in three locations by mid-afternoon Wednesday, the town had announced. After a few carbon-dioxide poisoning incidents, the town is warning people not to run generators in enclosed areas like garages.

And, it’ll likely that the process of restoring electrical power to many areas of town will take some time.

Here is Wednesday’s early afternoon release from the Ridgefield office Emergency Management.

Ridgefield, Aug. 5 — Seventy-seven percent of the town is without power and we have no estimation yet on a complete restoration time. Unfortunately, it has been reported to us that due to COVID-19 mutual aid has been slow. As a result we will be waiting for crews from New Hampshire and Massachusetts once they have addressed their local issues. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a better day with more crews arriving tomorrow. Here are the latest updates:

· Consider all downed wires live. Report all fallen wires and trees to the Ridgefield Police Department 203-438-6531. Please do NOT dial 911 unless you have an emergency The Fire Department has received numerous calls for CO2 poisoning due to improper use of generators. Do not operate your generator in a closed space like a garage or inside your home. Make sure the generator is far enough away from your home with no opportunity for carbon monoxide to seep into the house. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for use.

· Please do not start your car in your garage for charging purposes. Park outside to avoid affixiation.

· There are no charging stations or showers available at Parks and Rec at this time due to covid-19.

· Potable water will be available after 3 PM today at:

o Parks & Rec, 195 Danbury Road

o The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road

o Ridgebury Fire Department-169 Old Stagecoach Road.

· Follow Ridgefield emergency management on Facebook for the latest updates. Sign up for CTAlert @ CTAlert.gov