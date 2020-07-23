Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

In this image made from video released by Jonathan Maus, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, center in black looking away, stands at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifts by early July 23, 2020, in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C.

The investigation follows requests from members of Congress and will examine questions of use of force, training and whether Justice Department rules were followed.