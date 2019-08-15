Watchdog cites possible political retribution at State Dept

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department's internal watchdog has found significant evidence of leadership and management problems in the bureau that deals with international organizations, including possible political retribution against career employees.

The department's inspector general says a review of thousands of emails and dozens of interviews with current and former employees of the Bureau of International Organizations revealed a negative and vindictive work environment. The watchdog focuses on the actions of two Trump administration political appointees at the top of the bureau. It says nearly everyone interviewed complained about disrespectful and hostile treatment and harassment for their perceived political views.

One of the appointees has since left the department and did not respond to the allegations. The other, the assistant secretary of state in charge of the bureau, denied any unprofessional behavior.