Watchdog: Police covering badges didn't violate policy Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 12:46 p.m.
1 of3 Police officers smile as they walks down a street occupied hours earlier by an encampment of protesters Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Seattle, where streets had been blocked off in an area demonstrators had occupied for weeks. Seattle police showed up in force earlier in the day at the "occupied" protest zone, tore down demonstrators' tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks. The "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone was set up near downtown following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Seattle Police arrest a demonstrator who was blocking the intersection of East Pine Street and 11th Avenue after police cleared the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) and retook the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images Show More Show Less
3 of3 Seattle Police officers are confronted by protesters, Friday, June 26, 2020 just outside a barricade at the CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) zone in Seattle after Seattle Department of Transportation workers arrived with the intention of removing barricades that had been set up in the area, which has been occupied by protesters since Seattle Police pulled back from their East Precinct building following violent clashes with demonstrators earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/Associated Press Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's police watchdog agency says city police officers didn’t violate any policies when they wore badges with black bands and kept their body-worn cameras turned off during protests this spring and summer.
The Seattle Times reports the Office of Police Accountability made the determiniation in new reports released Wednesday.