Washington state county to pay $1M lawsuit over inmate death

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state family has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit against Snohomish County for $1 million after they say a 24-year-old woman died in jail while having heroin withdrawal symptoms.

The Everett Herald reports that Lindsay Kronberger vomited repeatedly and showed signs of severe dehydration for more than a week before her death in January 2014.

Authorities say the county acknowledged no fault in reaching the settlement.

A medical examiner said she died of causes related to dehydration and opioid withdrawal after nine days in custody.

Authorities say she was one of several who died at the jail between 2010 and 2014.

Authorities say the sheriff's office has instituted multiple reforms including an increase in medical staffing and access to drugs known to ease withdrawal symptoms.

