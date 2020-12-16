Washington officials see encouraging signs in virus data Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 7:23 p.m.
1 of6 Health care workers staff a check in station for people receiving the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, south of Seattle. Vaccinations are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks for front-line medical workers and and others in high-priority positions at the base. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Coronavirus infections remain rampant, but health officials in Washington state said Wednesday they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data, just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations.
Health Department Secretary Dr. John Wiesman and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit.