Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30, and a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
And next Tuesday, Inslee said, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state's current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties that are in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. At Phase 2, that’s reduced to 25%.