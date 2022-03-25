Warily, tribes prepare for cannabis ventures in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two tribal communities have been reassured they'll be able to take part in New Mexico's marijuana market opening in April without the threat of federal law enforcement interference on tribal land, according to agreements with state cannabis regulators signed on Friday.
The agreements outline plans for cooperative oversight of cannabis production and sales in the Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos, laying the groundwork for opening the industry in Indian Country in a state with 23 federally recognized Native American tribes. It’s not clear how many other tribes may get involved amid mixed feelings about legalization.