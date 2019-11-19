War on Long Island Sound: Library to host ‘smugglers’ talk Saturday

Ed Hynes of Westport, whose historical research has focused on local events in the Revolutionary War, will reveal how Long Island Sound became the scene of continuing conflict as the result of the war on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Loyalists were south of the Sound on Long Island and in New York and Patriots held Connecticut. While Tryon’s Raid from British ships, which led to the Battle of Ridgefield, is a well-known event, the less-known but also consequential raids back and forth by the “whaleboat men” will be the subject of Hynes’ talk. The event is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Historical Society (ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org).

For reservations, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.