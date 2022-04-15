War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay ERIKA KINETZ, Associated Press April 15, 2022
Ukrainian refugees wait to cross into Poland at the Krakivets border crossing on March 22, 2022. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova says seizing the global assets of Russian war criminals to compensate victims is one of her priorities.
FILE - Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, center, looks at the exhumed bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.
4 of6 Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova sits in her office in Lviv, Ukraine on March 22, 2022. She is at the frontline of a global legal battle to hold Russia accountable. Her office has opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects. (Tom Jennings/FRONTLINE via AP) Tom Jennings/AP Show More Show Less
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova speaks with refugees outside a processing center in Lviv, Ukraine on March 22, 2022. She has stationed prosecutors at refugee centers across the country and at border crossings to extract evidence from millions of displaced Ukrainians and register them as victims potentially eligible for compensation.

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — For now, Iryna Venediktova has a single purpose: To make Vladimir Putin and his forces pay for their crimes in Ukraine.
While courts around the world are working to hold Russia accountable, the bulk of the investigation – and the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine itself. And as Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Venediktova leads the effort.