Wanted Las Cruces man killed in shootout with Mexican police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man suspected of seriously injuring a city police officer with his vehicle during a February incident at a fast-food restaurant died Friday after a shootout with law enforcement officers in Juarez, Mexico, authorities said.

Mark James Esquibel, 40, was hit during an exchange of gunfire Thursday and died Friday, Las Cruces Police spokesman Danny Trujillo said in a statement. He said there are reports from Mexico that one officer there was killed in the shootout with Esquibel and two others wounded.