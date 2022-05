This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an agriculture funding bill Thursday that includes drought relief for farmers, investments in rural broadband and support for beginning farmers.

The Legislature passed the bill Sunday in the closing hours of the 2022 legislative session.