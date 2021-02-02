Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 2 p.m.
1 of4 Gov. Tim Walz, right, greeted Richard Sturgeon of Edina who was just vaccinated from COVID-19 after visiting the Earle Brown Heritage Center site, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Gov. Tim Walz spoke after visiting a site administering COVID-19 vaccines to people with appointments at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Walz toured a community vaccination clinic to highlight efforts to vaccinate Minnesotans who are 65 and over Thursday. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes off his University of Minnesota cloth face mask to answer a question from a reporter during a press conference for reporters not in the Twin Cities metro area to debut his state budget plan for the next two years Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Department of Revenue building in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz answers a question from a reporter during a news conference to debut his state budget plan for the next two years Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Department of Revenue building in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has raised $1.7 million for his likely 2022 reelection bid since he took office two years ago and finished 2020 with $1.3 million in the bank, his campaign committee said Tuesday.
While Walz has not formally announced that he'll seek a second term, his campaign said that he raised an additional $550,000 last month, which was not reflected in the two-year report.