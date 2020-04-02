Walz names Ramsey County Judge Frisch to Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Ramsey County Assistant Chief Judge Jennifer Frisch to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Frisch will fill the vacancy created by the retirement at the end of this month of the chief judge on the appeals court, Edward Cleary.

Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Frisch to the district court in 2014. She previously served as senior associate general counsel for the University of Minnesota.

“Throughout her legal career, she has been an impartial, fair jurist and her commitment to justice has been unwavering.," Walz said in announcing her appointment Wednesday evening.