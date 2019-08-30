Wally Lamb eager to restart writing program for inmates

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb says he's eager to get his writing program for female prisoners back up and running after Connecticut officials cleared him of wrongdoing alleged by two former inmates.

Lamb said in an email to The Associated Press on Friday that he understood state prison officials had to perform due diligence. He says inmates still in the program deny the allegations made by two former offenders.

The former inmates claimed they haven't been paid for their contributions to Lamb's planned third anthology of female prisoner writings. A lawsuit by one of them, Chandra Bozelko, remains pending.

Department of Correction officials reinstated the program on Thursday after a brief suspension and investigation.

Bozelko claims prison investigators did not contact key witnesses and did not gather all the facts.