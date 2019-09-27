Wally Lamb barred from prison to resume writing program

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb says he was barred from entering a Connecticut women's prison to resume a writing program after it was reinstated following an investigation that cleared him of wrongdoing.

Lamb wrote on Facebook Thursday evening that an official at York Correctional Institution in Niantic turned him and other volunteers away earlier in the day.

He said the official told him there had not been enough time to prepare for the program's resumption and officials were busy with other things.

Two former participants in the writing program said they hadn't been paid as promised for their contributions to Lamb's third planned anthology of female prisoner essays. The program was suspended in July but reinstated last month after an investigation found no wrongdoing.

Prison officials had no immediate comment Friday.