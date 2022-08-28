Wake Forest University renames street to honor trailblazers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest University has renamed four existing roads on the campus after “trailblazing professors,” in a move that has removed a road name associated with a former school president with ties to the institution of slavery.
The new names will honor two Black professors who were the first male and female tenure-track faculty members, along with a woman who was the first full-time female faculty member, and another woman who became the first female chair of the English Department.